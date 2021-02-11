BRPD searching for missing 13-year-old boy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen near Victoria Drive near Airline Hwy Feb. 9 around 5 p.m.
Yosuan Caceres is 4′5″ tall, weighing around 120 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Caceres was seen wearing a brown shirt and black pants, according to BRPD.
Anyone having information on Caceres whereabouts is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police at (225)389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.
