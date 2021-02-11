Bridge Center For Hope, state’s first-ever adult crisis receiving center, opens Thursday

The Bridge Center for Hope’s Board of Directors selected RI International (RI) to operate the facility. The center will employ RI’s “no wrong door” approach where anyone experiencing a crisis is welcomed, whether they walk in on their own, are escorted by loved ones, referred by a provider agency or transferred by first responders or law enforcement. They will also utilize RI’s successful “Crisis Now” model, which is an evidence-based nationally endorsed approach to crisis care that prevents suicides, provides immediate help for those in distress, reduces the cost of care, and reduces the strain on emergency rooms, prisons, and law enforcement.