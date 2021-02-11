Baton Rouge native becomes newest member of U.S. Navy’s elite flight squadron - Blue Angels

Baton Rouge native becomes newest member of U.S. Navy’s elite flight squadron - Blue Angels
FILE - Inthis Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, U. S. Navy Blue Angels fly during practice over San Francisco. The Interior Department says a Fourth of July celebration featuring President Donald Trump will include a flight demonstration by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) (Source: Ben Margot)
By Nick Gremillion | February 11, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST - Updated February 11 at 11:36 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge native has become the newest member of the U.S. Navy’s elite flight squadron, the Blue Angels, officials say.

CMDCM(AW/SW) Eric McDermott, of Baton Rouge, earned his Blue Angels Crest after four months of intensive training, according to the Navy.

CMDCM(AW/SW) Eric McDermott, from Baton Rouge, La.
CMDCM(AW/SW) Eric McDermott, from Baton Rouge, La. (Source: U.S. Navy)

Members of the Blue Angels train in squadron history, procedures, teamwork, and traditions.

CMDCM McDermott is joined by fellow Louisiana native AZC(AW/SW) Rob Portell, of Abita Springs.

AZC(AW/SW) Rob Portell, from Abita Springs, La.
AZC(AW/SW) Rob Portell, from Abita Springs, La. (Source: U.S. Navy)

The U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels squadron was founded in 1946 by Admiral Chester Nimitz. The squadron currently pilots F/A-18 Hornet aircraft.

The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the pride and professionalism of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach, according to the Navy.

RELATED: Navy identifies sailor killed in California shooting as Baton Rouge native

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.