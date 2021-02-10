Wednesday, February 10: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 414,687 total cases - 337 new cases - *On 2/10/21 LDH is reporting incomplete counts for tests and cases due to a server issue.
- 9,212 total deaths - 50 new deaths
- 1,076 patients in hospitals - decrease of 46 patients
- 151 patients on ventilators - no change
- 380,73 patients recovered - increase of 17,216 patients
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.