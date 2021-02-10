VIDEO: Man robbed at gunpoint at Baker ATM

By WAFB Staff | February 9, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 7:52 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was robbed at gunpoint at a Hancock Whitney ATM Feb. 4 in Baker, according to Baker Police.

After the victim told the suspect that he was so nervous he could not remember his pin number, the suspect instead stole his truck around 12:40 a.m., Baker Police said. The video shows the victim jumping in the back of his truck before the suspect drove off.

Baker police say they are looking for the man in the surveillance photo who is accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing his truck at an ATM in Baker, La. (Source: Baker Police Department)

BRPD recovered the truck, which the suspect left in Baton Rouge, within an hour.

Police still have not located the suspect.

