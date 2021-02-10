VIDEO: Man robbed at gunpoint at Baker ATM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was robbed at gunpoint at a Hancock Whitney ATM Feb. 4 in Baker, according to Baker Police.
After the victim told the suspect that he was so nervous he could not remember his pin number, the suspect instead stole his truck around 12:40 a.m., Baker Police said. The video shows the victim jumping in the back of his truck before the suspect drove off.
BRPD recovered the truck, which the suspect left in Baton Rouge, within an hour.
Police still have not located the suspect.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.