Southern releases 2021 baseball schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern released a 46-game schedule on Tuesday, Feb. 9, which includes 13 home contests at Lee-Hines Field.
“I feel we have put together a really competitive schedule that will challenge us and we are excited for the chance to compete,” said new head coach Chris Crenshaw. “There has been a lot of uncertainty around college athletics and made our scheduling challenging, as it changed a few times. Our guys are excited for the opportunity to play especially in front of our family and friends.”
Southern will open the season at Oklahoma for a three-game series on February 19-21. The Jags then take on No. 7 LSU on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Alex Box Stadium.
The SWAC schedule consists of 24 games over eight weekends.
