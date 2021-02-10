Southern looks for wide receivers to step up with last year’s main targets unavailable

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums said one of the question marks this season is wide receiver.
The Jaguars were already missing last year’s leader Hunter Register and Timothy Bedford, who left the team, and now, the third-leading receiver from last season will also be unavailable.
Odums said junior Jamar Washington is out for the spring season due to a foot injury. Washington had been dealing with the injury for some time and aggravated it during a recent practice. Odums added surgery is required, which might put Washington’s status for the fall in doubt. The Alexandria native totaled 341 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.
“We are going to always have the ‘next man up’ mentality because you don’t know when the next man is going to be down,” said Odums. “So, the guys in that room have got to step up and play and we have some guys that have been wanting their opportunity. Now, they are going to get it and we are going to see if those guys can make necessary plays and do the necessary things it will take in order for us to be successful.”
The Jags open the season at Alabama State on Friday, Feb. 26.
