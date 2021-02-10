Showcasing Louisiana: The Cajun Pig

“A lot of these are small businesses, but they will go out on a limb to make their customers happy.” Dixie said. but to hear Walls tell it, they do it for the connection to their past. “As you’re making sausage, boudin, and just cooking plate lunches, so many of the memories come back. Tehre’s a connection with your past, and that connection to the family. You re-live and remember as you do it.”