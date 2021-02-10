Navy identifies sailor killed in California shooting as Baton Rouge native

“Chief Joseph left an indelible mark on each of our Steelworkers through his charismatic speech, sage counseling, and humble approach to mentorship. His magnetic personality attracted all Steelworkers to seek his guidance for both career progression and personal growth. His influence extended way beyond career counseling; he touched our lives through leading STETHEM’s Multicultural Committee, highlighting the importance of the cherished diversity of our Steelworkers. His cheerful disposition, professional demeanor, and warm smile challenged each of us to persevere through adversity and remain thankful for the blessing of life. He was a model of our Navy’s core values and the tremendous legacy of our great warship’s namesake,” CDR J.R. Kajmowicz said a statement.