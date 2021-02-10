Navy identifies sailor killed in California shooting as Baton Rouge native

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (WAFB) - A sailor from Baton Rouge has been identified as the victim of a shooting in California over the weekend, according to the U.S. Navy.
Officials identified the sailor as Chief Petty Office Ramone Joseph, 36, who had served in the Navy since 2004.
Joseph was shot around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 in Chula Vista, Calif., according to a report from KFMB-TV. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police in California have not yet identified or arrested a suspect in Joseph’s death, according to KFMB-TV.
Joseph was born and raised in Baton Rouge but was living in Chula Vista, Calif. at the time of his death, officials say.
He served as a Steelworker in the Navy and served on USS Stethem, USS Donald Cook, in San Diego and at North Island. Officials say he also served in Virginia and Illinois.
“Chief Joseph left an indelible mark on each of our Steelworkers through his charismatic speech, sage counseling, and humble approach to mentorship. His magnetic personality attracted all Steelworkers to seek his guidance for both career progression and personal growth. His influence extended way beyond career counseling; he touched our lives through leading STETHEM’s Multicultural Committee, highlighting the importance of the cherished diversity of our Steelworkers. His cheerful disposition, professional demeanor, and warm smile challenged each of us to persevere through adversity and remain thankful for the blessing of life. He was a model of our Navy’s core values and the tremendous legacy of our great warship’s namesake,” CDR J.R. Kajmowicz said a statement.
Joseph is survived by his wife, four children, parents, and extended family and friends.
