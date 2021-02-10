Local cities and krewes celebrating Mardi Gras either virtually or drive-through this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the Carnival Season may be canceled in New Roads, the city is hosting a new event called ‘Floats in the Prettiest City on the Water.’
Many local krewes and cities are still getting into the Mardi Gras spirit safely.
In New Roads, it’s like you’re inside your own float, only you’re surrounded by a few floats that are lit up, and symbols of what Mardi Gras is really all about.
“And we just called everybody to come in, bring their floats, light them up, and we did just that, and it has turned out great,” said Valery Dukes, one of the organizers.
The event is taking place in the Old Cottonseed Mill in New Roads.
Mayor Dukes, with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office, New Roads Police Department, and Pointe Coupee Parish Government, is hosting the drive-through family-friendly event.
“I called the mayor’s office and I said, look they’re doing this in New Orleans. Considering we’re the little New Orleans, and we’re the second largest Mardi Gras in Louisiana, let’s have this stationary float,” said Paula Clayton, one of the organizers.
All of the funds raised in New Roads, will help fight crime and keep the community safe in the future.
Krewes across the state are adjusting because of COVID, like the extremely popular Mustic Krewe of Mutts Parade.
“Usually it’s in Downtown Baton Rouge, and we have about 12,000 people come on a good day. And this year, unfortunately, we aren’t able to have an in-person parade, so we’re doing a virtual parade,” said Libby Haydel with the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society.
So, you won’t see your four-legged friends strut their stuff in person. This year ,the theme is ‘There’s No Place Like Home,’ so you’ll have to watch virtually on Saturday, February 13.
“It has been very challenging, it’s hard to get people excited about something on the computer. I mean we’re such social creatures, and I think we notice that more this year,” said Haydel.
Fund from the parade goes towards the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society, which helps them out so much during the year.
“You know we just incur so many expenses at the shelter itself, so funding goes to that. And we also have the spay and neuter program, which allows us to help people in the community,” said Haydel.
So, while Mardi Gras will look different, krewes everywhere are trying their best just to make it past 2021 and look forward to next year’s celebration.
Tickets for the ‘Floats in the Prettiest City on the Water’ are $10, click here for more information.
