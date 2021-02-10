FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers throughout the day, cold weather ends the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grab an umbrella on your way out today with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast. Otherwise, it will be another breezy and mild day as highs climb into the mid 70s. No severe weather is expected and rain amounts should be modest.
Rain becomes likely on Thursday as a strong cold front moves in from the west. While the threat for severe weather looks minimal at this point, an isolated strong storm is not completely out of the question. Thursday looks to be our last mild day for quite a while as highs reach the low 70s.
Temperatures then go tumbling from Friday into the weekend in the wake of that front. Highs will only reach the low 50s on Friday and Saturday and dip even lower by Sunday, topping out in the mid 40s.
Morning lows could be near freezing by Sunday morning. It looks as though any wintry precipitation will stay north of our area through the weekend.
Things could get interesting by late Monday of next week as another strong cold front moves through the region. Some guidance hints at wintry precipitation in the area before drier air arrives, but confidence in that potential is quite low at this point, so stay tuned.
