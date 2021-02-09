Tuesday, February 9: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 414,354 total cases - 1,321 new cases
- 9,162 total deaths - 20 new deaths
- 1,122 patients in hospitals - decrease of 22 patients
- 151 patients on ventilators - increase of 3 patients
- 363,457 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
LOUISIANA VACCINE INFORMATION (Updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays)
As of Tuesday, Feb. 9:
Current Phase of Distribution - Phase 1B, Tier 1
Vaccine Series Initiated - 448,122
Total Doses Administered - 637,361
Providers Enrolled - 2,000
Completed Vaccine Series - 189,239
Vaccine Doses Administered since previous update - 102,376
