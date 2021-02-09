Southern loses another close one, 57-53, to Jackson State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern men’s basketball team dropped another close game, falling to Jackson State at the F.G. Clark Assembly Center on Monday, Feb. 8.
The Jags (4-8, 4-4 SWAC) suffered a 57-53 loss to the Tigers (6-5, 6-0 SWAC). Their three most recent losses have each been by less than five points.
Jayden Saddler led Southern in scoring with 11 points. He also had five rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Terrell Williams added 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Grambling was led by Tristan Jarrett, Jayveous McKinnis, and Jonas James. They each scored 15 points.
The game was fairly close the whole way. Jackson State led by as many as nine points and Southern held the advantage by as many as four. There were seven ties and 11 lead changes in the contest.
The Jags will return to action in Pine Bluff, Ark. against UAPB on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m.
