Southern Women’s Basketball

Southern falls to Jackson State, 59-49
Southern head coach Carlos Funchess (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 8, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 7:06 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team held a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter but an 8-0 run led to an eventual 15-4 advantage in the fourth quarter for Jackson State in the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Monday, Feb. 8.

The Lady Jags (6-9, 6-3 SWAC) went down 59-49 to Jackson State (9-5, 8-1 SWAC).

Taneara Moore finished with a double-double on 10 points and 11 rebounds for Southern. She also had four blocks. Genovea Johnson also scored 10 points. She added two rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Dayzsha Rogan led Jackson State with 20 points. She also had five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Southern shot just 28% from the field and 11% on 3-pointers. Jackson State made 43% of its shots from the field and 20% from beyond the arc.

The Lady Jags will next travel to Pine Bluff, Ark. to face UAPB on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m.

