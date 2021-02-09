Southern falls to Jackson State, 59-49

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team held a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter but an 8-0 run led to an eventual 15-4 advantage in the fourth quarter for Jackson State in the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Monday, Feb. 8.
The Lady Jags (6-9, 6-3 SWAC) went down 59-49 to Jackson State (9-5, 8-1 SWAC).
Taneara Moore finished with a double-double on 10 points and 11 rebounds for Southern. She also had four blocks. Genovea Johnson also scored 10 points. She added two rebounds, an assist, and a steal.
Dayzsha Rogan led Grambling with 20 points. She also had five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Southern shot just 28% from the field and 11% on 3-pointers. Grambling made 43% of its shots from the field and 20% from beyond the arc.
The Lady Jags will next travel to Pine Bluff, Ark. to face UAPB on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 2 p.m.
