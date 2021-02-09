Red Velvet Rum Cake with Vanilla Glaze

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although the exact origin of red velvet cake is unknown, there is a legend that the recipe was unknowingly bought by a woman from the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. However, it’s no myth that it is 100% pure delicious! I have added some of my Jones Creek Distillery’s rum to it. Let’s celebrate Valentine’s Day!
Prep Time: 2½ Hours
Yields: 10–12 Servings
Ingredients for Cake:
1 tbsp Jones Creek Distillery Rum
1 cup butter, softened
½ cup shortening
2½ cups granulated sugar
6 large eggs
3 cups flour
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
¾ cup milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp unsweetened cocoa
1 tbsp red food coloring
Ingredients for Vanilla Glaze:
2½ cups powdered sugar
3 tbsps plus 1 tsp milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
Method:
Preheat oven to 325°F. Using nonstick cooking spray, lightly grease then flour a 10-inch Bundt pan. Set aside. In an electric stand mixer, beat butter and shortening at medium speed until creamy. Gradually add granulated sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until just blended after each addition. In a large mixing bowl, stir together flour, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture to butter mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed until just blended after each addition. Stir in vanilla and rum. Transfer 2½ cups batter to a large mixing bowl then mix in cocoa and red food coloring. Using a small cookie scoop, drop 2 scoops of plain batter into prepared pan. Top with 1 scoop red velvet batter. Repeat around entire pan, covering bottom completely. Continue layering batters in pan in the same fashion until all batter is used. Bake 1 hour or until a wooden pick inserted in center of cake comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove cake from pan and place directly on wire rack to cool completely, approximately 1 hour. While cake is cooling, create vanilla glaze. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together all ingredients for vanilla glaze until smooth. Once cake is cooled completely, drizzle with glaze and serve.
