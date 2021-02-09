Off duty LPSO Deputy arrested for battery, no longer with department

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - An off duty Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) deputy was involved in an incident over the weekend resulting in him not being employed with the department.
According to LPSO, Daniel Beadle, 37, was involved in a battery incident that occurred in a Denham Springs residence on Sunday, Feb. 7.
“This deputy is no longer employed with LPSO. Our investigation is ongoing,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
Beadle was charged with second degree battery.
