LSU’s Shchennikova, Bryant earn SEC Gymnasts of the Week honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU gymnasts Alyona Shchennikova and Haleigh Bryant have earned the top weekly honors by the SEC for their performances against No. 22 Auburn on Friday, Feb. 5.
Shchennikova was named SEC Gymnast of the Week. In her all-around debut, the sophomore set four career highs and finished second with a 39.525 all-around score.
Bryant was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. She won the vault with a 9.90 and all-around with a 39.550. It was her third-straight all-around win.
