LSU’s Shchennikova, Bryant earn SEC Gymnasts of the Week honors

LSU Gymnastics

LSU’s Shchennikova, Bryant earn SEC Gymnasts of the Week honors
LSU gymnasts Haleigh Bryant and Alyona Shchennikova (Source: LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | February 9, 2021 at 12:03 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 12:03 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU gymnasts Alyona Shchennikova and Haleigh Bryant have earned the top weekly honors by the SEC for their performances against No. 22 Auburn on Friday, Feb. 5.

RELATED STORIES:

Shchennikova was named SEC Gymnast of the Week. In her all-around debut, the sophomore set four career highs and finished second with a 39.525 all-around score.

Bryant was named the SEC Freshman of the Week. She won the vault with a 9.90 and all-around with a 39.550. It was her third-straight all-around win.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.