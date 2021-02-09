Gov. Edwards receives first dose of coronavirus vaccine at Pennington Biomedical Research Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards received his first dose of the Pfizer-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine immediately following a news conference on the state’s response to the coronavirus on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The governor spoke from LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, which will serve as first mass vaccination site in Louisiana’s capital city for the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials announced Pennington Biomedical will administer up to 7,000 doses of the vaccine per week, once the state has enough doses to do so.
Gov. Edwards also announced Louisiana will remain in the “modified” version of Phase 2 of reopening the economy for the next 21 days. The governor’s said his decision to keep the state in Phase 2 was based on the fact all 64 parishes in the state remain above 10% positivity, the emerging threat of variants of the virus, and the fact that the upcoming Mardi Gras holiday was a superspreader event for the virus in 2020.
Members of the governor’s Unified Command Group, including Sec. of State Kyle Ardoin, also receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine after the news conference.
