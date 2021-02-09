FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog to start your Tuesday and warming trend continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your Tuesday starts off with patchy fog and drizzle with reduced visibility, so exercise caution on the roads.
If you’ve stepped outside this morning, you’ve already noticed the milder and muggier conditions, which by the way, is the start of a fairly significant warming trend across our area.
Today will start with clouds, fog, and some drizzle, then becoming partly cloudy and dry with a warmer high in the mid 70s.
For tonight, we’ll start out partly cloudy, then become mostly cloudy again with patchy fog after midnight. Mild lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Rain chances start to rise, on Wednesday we’ll have a 40% chance of scattered showers throughout the day, can’t rule out a stray thunderstorm, again warm highs in the upper 70s.
Our best chance of rain by far will be Thursday, with a nearly 100% chance of showers, and a slight chance of a few storms.
At this time, it does not appear that we have a severe weather threat, but we’ll keep you informed and ahead of the weather. We are still expecting a substantial cool down for this upcoming weekend, but it looks dry for the most part.
