Rep. Ron Wright of Texas dies after contracting coronavirus
By Gray News Staff | February 8, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 10:31 AM

(Gray News) - Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, has died on Sunday at age 67, with his wife at his side, a press statement from his office said.

He and his wife were admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.

Wright, who has previously been treated for cancer, was described by his office as “a constitutional conservative. “He was a statesman, not an ideologue,” the press release said.

Wright is thought to be the first member of Congress to die of coronavirus.

