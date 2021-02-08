Monday, February 8: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Feb. 8, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
Note: On Monday, Feb. 8, LDH is reporting two-day totals for cases and tests.
- 412,989 total cases - 1,184 new cases
- 9,142 total deaths - 23 new deaths
- 1,144 patients in hospitals - decrease of 22 patients
- 149 patients on ventilators - increase of 6 patients
- 363,457 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
