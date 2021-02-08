Mayor Broome, law enforcement officials, community advocates to discuss resources available for those struggling with opioid addiction

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be addressing the increase of opioid overdose deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish and discuss the available resources and ongoing initiatives to support people struggling with addiction.
East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark, District Attorney Hillar Moore, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, Peer Support Specialist Tonja Myles, and community members will join Broome for the discussion.
Broome says officials are reporting January 2021 continued a trend of high overdose deaths. The number of overdose deaths in 2020 was double compared to any previous year, Broome says.
The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
