LSU remains No. 2 headed into showdown against No. 1 Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team maintained its No. 2 ranking for week five before hosting No. 1 Florida in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, Feb. 12, at 6:15 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Utah, Oklahoma, and Arkansas round out the top five. CLICK HERE for the top 20.
The Tigers are coming off a 197.550 against No. 22 Auburn in what ranked as the third-highest score in the nation so far this season. Their average score through four meets is 197.144.
LSU ranks No. 1 on floor, No. 4 on beam and bars, and No. 7 on vault.
