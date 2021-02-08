LSU remains No. 2 headed into showdown against No. 1 Florida

LSU Gymnastics

LSU Gymnastics (Source: Brandon Gallego/Brandon Gallego / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | February 8, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST - Updated February 8 at 2:31 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU gymnastics team maintained its No. 2 ranking for week five before hosting No. 1 Florida in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, Feb. 12, at 6:15 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Utah, Oklahoma, and Arkansas round out the top five. CLICK HERE for the top 20.

The Tigers are coming off a 197.550 against No. 22 Auburn in what ranked as the third-highest score in the nation so far this season. Their average score through four meets is 197.144.

LSU ranks No. 1 on floor, No. 4 on beam and bars, and No. 7 on vault.

