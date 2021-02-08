Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for 10-year-old

Jalisa was last seen on the 1400 block of Fulton Street in New Iberia. She seen was getting into a gray 4-door car (possibly Nissan or Honda) being driven by an older black male with sideburns, wearing a hat. She is described as being a 4-foot-6-inch tall, black female, weighing 75 pounds. She was wearing a red hoodie and blue jean shorts. She is believed to be in imminent danger.