Local church partners with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to provide 1,000 food boxes to the public

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Greater King David Baptist Church has partnered with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to provide 1,000 food boxes to the public on a first come, first served basis on Saturday, February 13.
The Food Box giveaway is at Greater King David Baptist Church 222 Blount Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70807 beginning at 11 am while supplies last. (Enter from Elmer Avenue)
For more information regarding the Coronavirus Relief Effort Food Box Giveaway, please call the church’s corporate office at 225.927.0577.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.