Four Monroe area LSP Troopers face arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four Louisiana State Police troopers from the Monroe area are facing arrest.
A source confirms to WAFB that new State Police Colonel Lamar Davis sent an internal email to members of the Department of Public Safety and Corrections about the pending arrests.
“Today I have made the heart wrenching decision to arrest four Troop F troopers following a criminal investigation into use of force encounters,” Davis wrote in the email.
Sources say the internal email also includes a message from Col. Davis saying to not “lose sight on who you represent.”
It is not clear what case(s) are involved in the pending trooper arrests.
This comes just months after WAFB obtained audio, in which a Louisiana State Trooper, who is now deceased, is heard admitting he “beat the ever-living f---” out of a Black man during a struggle that followed a May 2019 pursuit.
Back in December of 2020, Louisiana State Police charged Trooper Jacob Brown, 30, with aggravated second-degree battery and malfeasance in office. The arrest followed a civil lawsuit that alleges an unnamed trooper used excessive force during an incident in May of 2019.
WAFB reached out to a spokesperson with State Police about the four troopers getting arrested.
That spokesman said “further information will be released later today as soon as possible.”
