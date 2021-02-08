FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend begins this week, rain expected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a beautiful Sunday, Monday will bring a few more clouds, but we should remain dry in advance of our next rain chance which will arrive overnight into Tuesday morning.
A warming trend will begin with highs expected in the upper 60s to low 70s over the next several days.
Our rain chances will also rise with the rising temperatures. Our best chance for rain and maybe a few storms will be on Thursday.
It’ll be another week of rollercoaster temperatures with another significant cool down by Friday.
In the wake if our next big cold front, we could see the coldest air of the season so far next weekend
