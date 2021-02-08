BRFD responds to fire at Sushi Masa on Essen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at a popular sushi restaurant on Essen Lane on Monday, Feb. 8.
According to officials, the fire broke out around 4:15 a.m. at Sushi Masa located in the 5800 block of Essen Lane and the fire was under control around 5:20 a.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a small fire located on the outside of the rear of the building. The fire was coming from a trash can next to the building and the fire traveled up the building. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to that area.
The exterior of the building sustained most of the damage. The interior had some smoke and water damage.
BRFD is still investigating the cause of the fire, officials state that there are no injuries.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.