Toddler Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Ascension Parish Crash

ST. AMANT La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police says 4-year-old Jason Molder of St. Amant died on Saturday, February 6 of injuries sustained in a January crash.
Officials say on January 27, Louisiana State Police began investigating a single vehicle crash on LA Hwy 429. For reasons still under investigation, the 2006 Nissan Titan exited the roadway and went into a canal bordering the roadway.
After entering the canal, the vehicle became submerged.
Due to the severity of the crash, seatbelt usage is unknown at this time. The two additional passengers sustained moderate injuries as a result of the crash, and were also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis.
Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists making good choices while in motor vehicles such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.
