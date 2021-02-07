Southern comes up just short against Grambling, 72-69

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grambling jumped out to a 19-0 lead against the Southern men’s basketball team but the home team fought the whole game and almost pulled off the successful comeback at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The Jags (4-7, 4-3 SWAC) fell 72-69 to the Tigers (8-8, 6-3 SWAC). They trailed the entire game.
Samkelo Cele led Southern with a game-high 27 points. He also had four rebounds and three steals. Ahsante Shivers added 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and an assist.
Tra’Michael Moton led Grambling with 22 points. He had four rebounds, three steals, and an assist. Sarion McGee finished with a double-double on 21 points and 14 rebounds.
The Tigers shot the ball extremely well. They were 52% from the field and 54.5% on 3-pointers. The Jags made 42% of their shots and hit 42% of their attempts from beyond the arc.
Southern will be back in the F.G. Clark Activity Center to host Jackson State on Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.