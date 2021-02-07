2nd quarter explosion powers Southern past Grambling, 70-63

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After trailing at the end of the first quarter, the Southern women’s basketball team went on a 10-2 run to start the second quarter and take the lead on the way to a win over Grambling at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The Lady Jags (5-6, 5-2 SWAC) topped the Lady Tigers (7-9, 5-4 SWAC), 70-63. They scored 28 points in the second quarter to take a 38-32 lead at halftime and held off the visitors the rest of the way. They led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter.
Nakia Kincey led Southern with 16 points, five rebounds, five steals, and two assists. Genovea Johnson and Amani Mcwain each added 14 points.
Grambling was led by Alexus Holt with 18 points. She had five assists, four rebounds, and three steals.
Southern shot just 38% from the field, while Grambling made 46% of its shots. However, the Lady Jags were good on 5-of-12 (42%) on 3-pointers and Grambling hit just 1-of-10 (10%) from beyond the arc. The Lady Tigers dominated on rebounds, 37-18, but they had more than double the turnovers, 29-12. The Lady Jags scored 20 points off those turnovers.
Southern will be back at the F.G. Clark Activity Center to host Jackson State on Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m.
