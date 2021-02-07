2nd quarter explosion powers Southern past Grambling, 70-63

Southern shot just 38% from the field, while Grambling made 46% of its shots. However, the Lady Jags were good on 5-of-12 (42%) on 3-pointers and Grambling hit just 1-of-10 (10%) from beyond the arc. The Lady Tigers dominated on rebounds, 37-18, but they had more than double the turnovers, 29-12. The Lady Jags scored 20 points off those turnovers.