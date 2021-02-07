Mother and son die from injuries sustained in Ascension Parish crash

ST. AMANT La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police have confirmed that a mother and son are dead after a car crash that happened on Jan. 27.
According to police, just after 3:00 a.m. on Wed., Jan. 27, state troopers began investigating a single vehicle crash with serious injury on LA Hwy. 429 in Ascension Parish.
The crash ultimately resulted in the death of 4-year-old Jason Molder of St. Amant.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 24-year-old Alayna Duncan of St. Amant and her three passengers were traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 429 in a 2006 Nissan Titan.
Molder was in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan exited the roadway to the left and proceeded into a canal bordering the roadway.
After entering the canal, the Nissan became submerged.
Due to the severity of the crash, seatbelt usage is unknown at this time.
Duncan and Molder sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. They were transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment. On January 28, State Police were notified Molder succumbed to his injuries.
The two additional passengers sustained moderate injuries as a result of the crash, and were also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.