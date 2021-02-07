Mid City celebrates Mardi Gras with a house decorating contest to help local nonprofit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mardi Gras in Mid City, traditionally, lavish floats would roll down North Boulevard, but today homeowners are decking out their homes to keep the celebration safe.
“Well, we are very excited to participate in Mid City Mardi Gras this year, it’s been quite a year in 2020, and we wanted to keep the Mardi Gras spirit going. We can’t have parades, but we want to do our part to keep the spirit going,” says Jay Jalenak who is a part of the Krewe de Jalenak.
Instead of parade-goers lining streets on foot, they’re enjoying the celebration from car windows, but the most important part, all of these homeowners are donors fighting to keep their community radio station alive.
“We are excited to give back, we always are, and even more so there are more nonprofits that need help more than ever after last year, year and a half. So, we’re happy to play a part in that and have fun at the same time,” says Matt Dardenne who is a part of the Krewe de Tracksuits.
A panel will choose their favorite, and the winner will receive a gift card to Mid City business. Making this Mid City celebration a fun way to give back to all, and to keep some traditions rolling.
