Federal investigation into sexual misconduct at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The center of a USA Today report that found LSU repeatedly botched investigations into sexual misconduct involving football players.
Samantha Brennan says former Tiger, Derrius Guice took a nude photo of her without permission and sent it out.
“The official investigation caught, a lot of us by surprise yesterday. I don’t think many of us knew it was actually happening, I wasn’t even sure exactly what that meant”, said Brennan.
The Department of Education is focused on the university’s compliance with the Clery Act, a law passed primarily to protect victims of sexual assault. Schools that don’t report crimes in the right way can be fined or shut out of federal programs that help with financial aid.
“If that was a thing they took seriously I feel like I should have known about it when I reported my incident in 2016 to the police, Sharon Lewis, to the school, anybody”, said Brennan.
In response to this investigation, the LSU says, “campus safety and the well-being of those at LSU is always our priority and following Clery guidelines for reporting and notifying the campus community is an important part of crime prevention that we take seriously.”
The school has hired a law firm to review its behavior and determine whether it made mistakes. They’ll finish their work and give a report to the school this month.
