Zion Williamson scores 1,000th career point, as Pelicans edge Pacers, 114-113

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - Zion Williamson scored his 1,000th career point in his 44th game on a monster dunk in the first quarter against Indiana that gave New Orleans back-to-back wins on Friday, Feb. 5.
The Pelicans (9-12) held on for the 114-113 victory over the Pacers (12-11) to get their fourth win in six games. Among active players, Williamson is the fastest to reach the 1,000-point milestone and second-fastest player since 1992 behind Shaquille O’Neal, who did it in 43 games.
Williamson finished with 18 points on 6-of-12 (50%) shooting and 6-of-9 (67%) from the free throw line. He had five assists, four rebounds, and three blocks to tie his career-high. He also forced the game to be delayed in the second half on a missed dunk that caused a misalignment of the rim.
Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 30 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. Lonzo Ball added 20 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. He made perhaps the biggest play of the game on defense by sliding down low with Myles Turner driving to the basket in the closing seconds to force a miss on a potential game-winning layup.
Justin Holiday led Indiana with 22 points. Jeremy Lamb added 17 points.
New Orleans led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter. The Pels were up 81-63 with 2:33 remaining in the third but the Pacers were able to hit four 3-pointers to cut the lead by 11 at the end of the quarter. Indiana then outscored New Orleans, 38-28, in the fourth quarter, as the Pelicans survived with the one-point win.
The Pelicans return home to host Memphis in the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.