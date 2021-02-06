“You were trying to hide what you were doing,” several bars shut down overnight for COVID-19 violations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans overnight shut down several bars across the city for failure to comply with restrictions implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In some instances, the bar’s entrances were locked, and patrons (many unmasked) were served past the 11 p.m. closing time, according to the city.
The bars closed were: Cadi Corner (2802 Cherry St.), TJ Quills (7600 Maple St.), The District (711 Tchoupitoulas St.) and The Red Eye (852 S. Peters St.).
“Yesterday, we spoke directly to those bars who continue to break every guideline put in place by this Administration to protect our residents. We said we knew who you were, what you were doing, and how you were trying to hide what you were doing, and WHAT we were going to do if you continued. This is what we mean, and we’re not done yet,” said Peter Bowen, Deputy CAO for the Office of Business & External Services, which oversees the Departments of Code Enforcement and Safety& Permits.
The City has been under a modified Phase 2 since Jan. 29, which included bars shutting down service at 11 p.m.
