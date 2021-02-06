Mothers of NFL players reflect on their son’s past leading up to SuperBowl LV

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Two Webster Parish natives will participate in the biggest sporting event of 2021 on Sunday, Feb. 7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Devin White and Kansas City Chief’s L’Jarius Sneed will play against each other in the hopes of becoming a part of Super Bowl-winning football teams.
However, this isn’t the first time they’ve played each other — their time on the field goes back to little league sports.
“They have known each other for years,” said Jane Sneed, L’Jarius’s mother. “It is just a rivalry. They have prayed for each other, they love one another, they influence once another. They use to run track with each other and Devin said one thing — and he said my son L’Jarius, my son was better than him and that took a humble person to say that and yet he went into the first round.”
L’Jarius Sneed played football for Minden High and LA Tech. Devin White played football for Springhill and LSU.
The pair are close — often calling each other brother. Both of their mothers show support for both of them.
“I am extremely proud of both of them,” said Coesha Standokes, Devin’s mother. “To see the community come together for both of them, they are extremely proud of both of them.”
