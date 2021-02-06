Louisiana OMV set to release LSU National Championship license plate

Residents are encouraged to refer to OMV’s website and social media pages (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for updates and announcements regarding availability at additional field offices. OMV issues special plates to automobiles, private trucks up to 16,000 lbs., and private buses (motor homes). Customers must have a properly titled and registered vehicle in their name to be eligible. Customers can view a complete list of specialty plates offered at EXPRESSLANE.org.