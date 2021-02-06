FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy, cool, and dreary day with light, scattered showers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re picking up where we left off yesterday: cloudy, cool and dreary and we’re going to have showers, a pretty safe bet for your Saturday.
The better day of the two this weekend is going to be Sunday. If you have outdoor plans you may want to wait until Sunday.
We’re looking at widely scattered, light showers but nothing of great organization.
Just enough to spoil the weather day and keep the ground on the wet side.
The rain chances will be pretty good for today but its not really going to amount to much, maybe a quarter of an inch.
For your Saturday, you can expect cloudy skies, temperatures getting up to 57 degrees with a 60 percent chance.
