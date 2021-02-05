Mayor Broome releases statement on COVID-19 vaccinations in EBR

This now brings us to vaccines. As you’ve heard me say before, we do not have a local health department in East Baton Rouge and city budgets were not designed for pandemics like this, but I want you to know I work every day to advocate for more access, more testing and more vaccines in our community. That is why in addition to continuing to engage our medical community on our weekly calls, we will be launching a community task force to look at how we can be more equitable with our vaccine distribution and better message the importance of getting the vaccine to our under-represented communities.