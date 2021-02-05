Mainieri emphasizes cross-training because of COVID’s affects on roster

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball team held a scrimmage on Thursday, Feb. 4, and will play another one Saturday before taking Sunday off for the Super Bowl but three of the Tigers’ front line pitchers are sidelined temporarily, so young arms will get extra looks.
Some position players are also missing, prompting head coach Paul Mainieri to outline just how much cross-training they’re having to undertake because COVID could severely affect the competitive nature of the game with one positive case and contact tracing.
“We’re doing a lot of that and I think it’s going to be critical to do that,” Mainieri explained. “Depth and versatility are going to play huge. Your biggest concern always is your pitching, okay? At any given moment, you could have half your pitching staff down! The one position that’s really hard to deal with is catcher. We had a day during the fall where we did not have a single catcher available and it was a day we had 14 pitchers scheduled to throw bullpens. So, we had Will Safford and Drew Bianco and others ... Dylan Cruz ... all in catcher’s gear catching bullpens.”
The Tigers will start the season by hosting Air Force on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.
