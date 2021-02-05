LSU under federal investigation after sexual assault complaints

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is currently under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education over alleged violations of the Clery Act.
The Clery Act requires schools to monitor and publicly provide information about campus crimes in order to receive federal financial aid.
The DOE’s Federal Student Aid office typically handles these investigations and declines to disclose specifics until after the investigation is over.
A university spokesperson said campus safety remains a priority and that the university takes compliance with the Clery Act “extremely seriously.”
Details about what sparked the investigation were not immediately provided to WAFB by the DOE.
The investigation was started after several women came forward and said that they felt LSU did not fully investigate their complaints of sexual assault.
