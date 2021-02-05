LSU collapse in second half leads to 54-41 loss to No. 7 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team got off to a hot start against No. 7 Texas A&M but struggled on both ends of the court in the second half, especially the fourth quarter, in Reed Arena on Thursday, Feb. 4.
The Lady Tigers (8-8, 6-4 SEC) fell 54-41 to the Lady Aggies (17-1, 8-1 SEC). LSU scored just four points in the fourth quarter and its only field goal was a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining. The Lady Tigers were once again without head coach Nikki Fargas due to COVID-19 protocols. Assistant coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson filled in for her.
Khayla Pointer led LSU with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Faustine Aifuwa added 11 points, six rebounds, one assist, and one steal. Awa Trasi chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Kayla Wells scored 14 points to lead Texas A&M. Aaliyah Wilson added 11 points.
LSU scored 18 points in the first quarter and led by as many as 10 points. They held a 27-21 advantage at halftime but things went downhill after the break. The Lady Tigers finished with just 14 points in the second half on 6-of-23 (26%) shooting from the field and 1-of-8 (12.5%) on 3-pointers. The Lady Aggies were 13-of-21 (62%) from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) from beyond the arc.
LSU outrebounded Texas A&M, 31-27, but the Lady Tigers were outscored by the Lady Aggies’ bench, 16-3, and on points in the paint, 18-12.
LSU will have a break over the weekend and return to the PMAC to host Florida on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
