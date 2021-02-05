Jags get ready for first scrimmage of spring football preseason

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Amid reports at least one SWAC school could opt out of the first-ever spring football season, Southern head coach Dawson Odums is trying to balance National Signing Day and a season opener that is just three weeks away.
It’s been just over a year since the Southern Jaguars have played a football game. They will have that opportunity, sort of, on Saturday, Feb. 6. The Jags are set to hold their first scrimmage of the spring preseason.
Head coach Dawson Odums said it will consist of about 65 or 70 plays and should be very telling about where they stand before February 26.
As the 2021 National Signing Say period wraps up, Odums said Southern’s class is spread out with a nice mix of girth and athleticism. One of those athletes is former Ferriday and JUCO quarterback Kobe Dillion.
According to reports, Alcorn State is expected to forgo playing football this season.
The Jags will travel to Montgomery, Ala. to take on Alabama State on Friday, Feb. 26, for the season opener.
