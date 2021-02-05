Friday, February 5: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, Feb. 5, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 409,861 total cases - 863 new cases
- 9,076 total deaths - 32 new deaths
- 1,275 patients in hospitals - decrease of 20 patients
- 167 patients on ventilators - decrease of 2 patients
- 363,457 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
