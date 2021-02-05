Food Box giveaway happening in Baton Rouge Saturday, February 6

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Charles R. Kelly Community Center and Councilwoman Erika L. Green are partnering to host a food box giveaway in Baton Rouge on Sat., Feb. 6.
According to organizers, the giveaway will begin at 11 a.m., until supplies run out.
The Charles R. Kelly Community is located at 3535 Riley St., Baton Rouge, LA 70805.
Organizers say this is a drive-thru event that is free and open to the public.
If you would like to participate, leaders ask that you use the entrance on Longfellow Street.
