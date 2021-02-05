FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers expected throughout the day as temperatures struggle to reach the low 50′s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Keep an umbrella handy with off an on showers expected throughout the day.
It will also be much colder out as high temperatures struggle to reach the low 50s.
Rain amounts will be manageable, generally coming in under 0.50″ for most.
Moisture will continue to ride up and over a cold front the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, leading to another day of scattered showers and cool temps.
A morning start in the low to mid 40s will be followed by afternoon highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s.
The moisture should finally get flushed out by late Saturday, leaving us with a much nicer second half of the weekend. Look for clearing skies and seasonably cool temperatures in the low 60s on Sunday.
The extended forecast features a fairly significant warm-up for the first half of next week, followed by the potential for a big chill by the end of the week.
Uncertainty remains high on just how cold it will get and weather any wintry precipitation might be in the mix for the Deep South, so stay tuned.
