Doug Williams becomes senior adviser to team pres. within Washington Football Team organization

ASHBURN, Va. (WAFB) - Louisiana native Doug Williams has been promoted by the Washington Football Team to senior adviser to team president Jason Wright.
For the MVP of Super Bowl 22, who is from Chaneyville, La. and played college football at Grambling, it is a major move from the football side to the business side of the organization.
Williams spent six seasons in personnel positions with the team he played for and led back in the 80s.
