4 Tigers named to Preseason All-SEC Softball Team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC announced on Thursday, Feb. 4, that LSU’s Aliyah Andrews, Ali Kilponen, Shelbi Sunseri, and Shelby Wickersham have all made the Preseason All-SEC Softball Team.
It is the most players from one university to make the squad.
Andrews finished 2020 with a .408 batting average and led the Tigers in runs scored with 24. She also led the team in stolen bases with 18 and hits with 29.
Kilponen had a 0.58 ERA in 2020, which was good enough for second on the team. She led all LSU pitchers in strikeouts with 49. She had a 6-1 record.
Sunseri had a .328 batting average in 2020 and was 6-0 in the circle. She had a 1.20 ERA with 26 strikeouts.
Wickersham had the second-best ERA in the nation at 0.40 in 2020. She had a 5-1 record with 31 strikeouts. She only allowed two extra-base hits.
CLICK HERE for more, including the complete Preseason All-SEC Team.
