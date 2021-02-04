Thursday, February 4: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Thursday, Feb. 4, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 408,995 total cases - 2,758 new cases
- 9,044 total deaths - 38 new deaths
- 1,295 patients in hospitals - decrease of 91 patients
- 169 patients on ventilators - decrease of 18 patients
- 363,457 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
LOUISIANA VACCINE INFORMATION (Updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays)
As of Thursday, Feb. 4:
Current Phase of Distribution - Phase 1B, Tier 1
Vaccine Series Initiated - 404,007
Total Doses Administered - 534,985
Providers Enrolled - 1,956
Completed Vaccine Series - 130,978
Vaccine Doses Administered since previous update - 47,280
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.